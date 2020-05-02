|
GRAZIANI, Giovanni Of East Boston, formerly of Piglio, Italy, proprietor for 25 years of Caffe Graziani in Salem, MA, May 1, 2020 from complications due to COVID-19. Son of the late Pasquale Graziani & Lorenza Ercoli of Piglio. He was the beloved husband of Paula Gravallese of East Boston with whom he shared 32 years of marriage. Giovanni was the proud & loving father of Giancarlo Graziani & his wife Heather of Winthrop, and Giacomo Graziani of Boston. Treasured Nonno of Madalina Graziani. He also leaves his in-laws, Peter & MaryAnn Gravallese, of East Boston, Peter & Patricia Gravallese of Lynnfield, Stephen Gravallese of East Boston, and Nancy (Gravallese) & David Coletti of Beverly. In Italy he leaves his brother Augusto & Lina Graziani, sister-in-law Anna Consalvi, & his sister Pina Graziani. He was predeceased by his brother Mario Graziani & brother-in-law Franco Morrea. He will be missed by many loving nieces & nephews, both in Boston & in Italy, and by his dear friends on the tennis courts. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Giovanni's memory to MAcovid19relieffund.org or Zumix.org All Services will be held for the immediate family, privately. Please visit www.ruggieromh.com to contact the Funeral Home or leave a message for the family on the tribute wall. Giovanni will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020