Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-0990
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for GIOVANNI GRAZIANI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GIOVANNI GRAZIANI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GIOVANNI GRAZIANI Obituary
GRAZIANI, Giovanni Of East Boston, formerly of Piglio, Italy, proprietor for 25 years of Caffe Graziani in Salem, MA, May 1, 2020 from complications due to COVID-19. Son of the late Pasquale Graziani & Lorenza Ercoli of Piglio. He was the beloved husband of Paula Gravallese of East Boston with whom he shared 32 years of marriage. Giovanni was the proud & loving father of Giancarlo Graziani & his wife Heather of Winthrop, and Giacomo Graziani of Boston. Treasured Nonno of Madalina Graziani. He also leaves his in-laws, Peter & MaryAnn Gravallese, of East Boston, Peter & Patricia Gravallese of Lynnfield, Stephen Gravallese of East Boston, and Nancy (Gravallese) & David Coletti of Beverly. In Italy he leaves his brother Augusto & Lina Graziani, sister-in-law Anna Consalvi, & his sister Pina Graziani. He was predeceased by his brother Mario Graziani & brother-in-law Franco Morrea. He will be missed by many loving nieces & nephews, both in Boston & in Italy, and by his dear friends on the tennis courts. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Giovanni's memory to MAcovid19relieffund.org or Zumix.org All Services will be held for the immediate family, privately. Please visit www.ruggieromh.com to contact the Funeral Home or leave a message for the family on the tribute wall. Giovanni will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GIOVANNI's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -