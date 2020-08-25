Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
441 Fellsway W.
MEDFORD, MA
View Map
GIOVANNI PUCCIO Obituary
PUCCIO, Giovanni Longtime resident of Medford, Aug. 24, 2020 at age 78. Beloved husband of Mariarosa (Ruisi) Puccio. Loving son of the late Antonino and Maria (Torregrossa) Puccio. Devoted father of Anthony Puccio and his wife Melanie, John Puccio and his wife Christina, and Maryjane Puccio and her late fiancé Peter Galvin. Cherished grandfather of Leanna, Gabriella, Marissa and Courtney. Also survived by many loving brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and predeceased by several siblings. Relatives & friends are invited to gather in honor & remembrance of Giovanni's life during visiting hours at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway W. MEDFORD on Thursday, Aug. 27 from 4-8pm. Due to public health restrictions, the Funeral Mass will be celebrated privately. Interment in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. For directions or online tribute, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com. Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020
