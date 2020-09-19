1/1
GIOVANNI TRANFAGLIA
TRANFAGLIA, Giovanni Of Medford, September 17. Beloved husband of Lina (DeSimone) Tranfaglia. Devoted father of Maria Guarini, and her husband Mark, Sandra Tranfaglia, and her fianc? Matthew LaBerge and Joan Stein, and her husband Steven, all of North Andover. Loving Papa of John, Samantha, AJ, Alyssa and Jordan. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with Giovanni's family on Wednesday, September 23, from 9 to 10 AM with social distancing protocols, at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, followed by a funeral mass celebrated in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner St., Medford, at 10:30 AM. Services will conclude with entombment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net. Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
