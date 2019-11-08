Boston Globe Obituaries
CAPPUCCI, Giovannino F. Of Walpole, formerly of Roslindale, November 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Marjorie M. (Vert) Cappucci. Devoted father of Daniella Cappucci of Walpole and Isababella Cappucci of Roslindale. Loving grandfather of Gianni and Angelo. Son of Giovanni and Maria P. (DelleMonache) Cappucci of Roslindale. Brother of the late Antonio Cappucci. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws. Giovannino was a graduate Catholic Memorial and Northeastern University. He had a 30 year career in law enforcement. He treasured the relationships with his family and friends. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary Church, Dedham, at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours on Monday, from 3-7pm. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Giovannino's memory to the , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
