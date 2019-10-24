Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
133 School Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GISELE ALBANNA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GISELE M. ALBANNA


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GISELE M. ALBANNA Obituary
ALBANNA, Gisele M. Of Waltham. October 22, 2019. Wife of Sam H. Albanna. Mother of Shirley B. Wood of Lawrence, Denise K. Godbout of Cambridge, Marilyn G. Hyatt of Methuen, Doris Godbout of Framingham, Marc E. Albanna of Waltham, Dr. Laurie A. Rosato (Dr. Richard, Jr.) of Concord, NH, and the late Nancy Godbout; 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great- grandchildren; sister of the late Paul, Armand, Gilles, Marcel, Rejean Fleurant and Doris Cote; nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Gisele's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Sunday, October 27th from 3 to 6 p.m., and again at 9 a.m. on Monday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities, 275 West Broadway, Boston, MA 02127. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GISELE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now