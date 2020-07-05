Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
1668 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 232-9300
Resources
More Obituaries for GISELE MEHREZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GISELE (PIADE) MEHREZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GISELE (PIADE) MEHREZ Obituary
MEHREZ, Gisele (Piade) Of Belmont, entered into rest July 4, 2020, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Henri Mehrez. Devoted mother of Manuela McShane and her husband Stephen McShane, and Richard Mehrez and his wife Anna Ciamei Mehrez. Cherished grandmother of Crystal, Robert, and Emilia. Devoted daughter of the late Felix and Helen Piade. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service is private due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Gisele's memory may be donated to Mount Auburn Hospital, 300 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, or to the . Stanetsky Memorial Chapels 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GISELE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -