SULLIVAN, Giselle R. (Albert) Of Walpole, July 11, 2019, age 83. Beloved wife of Philip L. Sullivan. Loving mother of Kevin A. Sullivan and his partner, Cindy Liddell, of North Attleboro, Cheryl M. Harper and her husband, Frank, of Holden, Louisiana, Thomas J. Sullivan and his wife, Donna, of Middleboro, Janice L. Katz and her husband, David, of South Walpole, Mark S. Sullivan and his wife, Maryann, of Foxborough, Lee Ann Bruno and her husband, Richard, of East Walpole, and Maureen G. Petrosky and her partner, Thomas Morandi, of Sharon. Cherished grandmother of 18 and great-grandmother of 16. Sister of the late Mildred Dee, Gloria Thompson, Rena Walcott, St. Roseanne (Solange) Albert, Carlton Albert, and Everett Albert. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Giselle's Life Celebration on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either, The , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019