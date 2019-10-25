|
CIOLLO, Giulia Luisa (Pernarella) Age 92, of Dedham, October 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph Ciollo, who died in 2011. Mother of Rudolph Ciollo and his wife Angelina of Dedham, Peter Ciollo and his wife Donna of Hyde Park and Ida D'Annibale and her husband William of Medway. Sister of Gino and Pietro Pernarella, both of Rome, Italy and the late Pio Pernarella and her sister Ginevia D'Annibale. Also survived by seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass Monday, October 28, at St. Joseph Church, 151 Village St., Medway at 11 a.m. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery, Medway. Calling Hour Monday, from 10-11 a.m. In the Church. In lieu of flowers, send expressions of sympathy in Mrs. Ciollo's memory to VNA Hospice & Palliative Care, 254 Second Ave., Suite 200, Needham, MA 02494. Ginley Crowley Funeral Home
