DiNUCCI, Giulia Maria Of Revere, on December 15. Beloved wife of 37 years to the late Fred T. DiNucci. Devoted mother of Diane DiNucci and Marissa DiNucci, both of Revere, and Fred DiNucci of Florida. Loving daughter of the late Antonio and Giacomina DiCesare. Dear sister of Lino, Gaetano and Dominico DiCesare, all home in Italy. Cherished aunt of Fausto DiCesare of Italy and lovingly survived by several additional nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are private. For additional information or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, 617-889-2723
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 17, 2019