William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
More Obituaries for GIULIANO BARBI
GIULIANO M. BARBI

GIULIANO M. BARBI Obituary
BARBI, Giuliano M. Of West Roxbury, formerly of Newton, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Elsa (Petri) Barbi. Loving father of Mark Barbi and his wife Jeanne of South Yarmouth. Cherished grandfather of Isabel, Francesca and Luke. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Theresa of Avila Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or at To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020
