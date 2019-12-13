|
AMICO, Giuseppe Of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away December 12, 2019 at the age of 86. Born and raised in Sicily, Italy, to the late Michael and Antonina (Natale). The beloved husband of Matilde (Giambra). Cherished father of Antonella Cucuzza and her husband Carmelo of Revere, Sal Amico of Revere and Joseph Amico and his wife Elizabeth of Peabody. Adored grandfather of Angelo Cucuzza and his fianc?e Britney, Melissa Cucuzza and her fianc? Paul, Joseph Cucuzza, Kathryn Amico and Joseph Amico. Dear brother of the late Grazia, Josephine, Michael, Antonio and Assunta Amico. Giuseppe came to the United States in August of 1971 with his family, residing in East Boston before settling in Revere in 1983. In 1978, he proudly became a U.S. citizen. He was a hardworking laborer in the Local 22 Laborer's Union. Giuseppe was an avid gardener, always sharing his homegrown vegetables with friends and neighbors. He took great joy in helping raise his grandchildren. He enjoyed going for walks on the beach with his wife, and spending time sharing stories with friends. His love for his wife of 56 years was immeasurable.
A Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, REVERE on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 9:00am, followed by a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach Street, Revere at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. A Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 3:00pm - 7:00pm. Interment to take place in Woodlawn Cemetery. At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Giuseppe's memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. To leave a message for the family in the guestbook, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 14, 2019