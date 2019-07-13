Boston Globe Obituaries
GIUSEPPE "JOSEPH" ANDREOLI

ANDREOLI, Giuseppe "Joseph" Of Newton, passed peacefully on July 12, 2019 after a battle with leukemia at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Bridget. Loving brother of Dina and Carmela. Loving father of Elizabeth Larson & her husband Erick and Robert Andreoli. Proud grandfather of Arianna, Nicholas & his wife Dominique, Rene, and Marco, and a great-grandchild on the way. The Wake will be held at the Magni Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON, on Monday, July 15 from 4-8pm and again on Tuesday, July 16 from 9:15-10am. Mass to follow at 10:30am at Our Lady's Church, 573 Washington St., Newton, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery in Waltham. Gifts in Giuseppe's memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to support leukemia research, as well as blood and platelet donations. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019
