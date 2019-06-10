Boston Globe Obituaries
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-3376
COLUCCIELLO, Giuseppe Of North Reading, formerly of Chelsea, on June 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Assunta (Savignano). Cherished father of Luigi Colucciello and his wife Kathleen of Chelsea. Dear brother of Michelina, Juigi and Angelo, all of Italy and the late Camille and Carmela. Adoring grandfather of Tia and Nicholas. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, on Friday, June 17, 2019 at 9:00am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. For guest book please visit

Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2019
