De TURSI, Giuseppe "Joe" Of East Boston, died in Boston on Sunday, July 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 91. He was born in Strongoli, Italy. Giuseppe is survived by his caring wife, Laura. His two sisters, Eugenia and Rosina in Italy, both Roman-Catholic nuns. He was the beloved father of Rosalba Napolitano and her husband Stephen of Westwood, Pasquale De Tursi and his wife Michele of Arlington, Domenica Corrado and her husband Paul of Lynnfield, Adriana Nastari and her husband Edward of Lynnfield. He was the loving grandfather of Sebastian Napolitano, Maria Barrette and her husband Gregory, Stephen, Jr. Napolitano and his wife Courtney, Christopher Corrado, Catherine Corrado, Maximus Nastari, and Giuliana Nastari. Adored great-grandfather of Brianna Leigh Napolitano and Luca Giuseppe Barrette. Visitation from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, on Wednesday, July 31st, 2019, from 9am-11:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, at 12pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Entombment Woodlawn Cemetery. For complete notice and guestbook please visit www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019