IACUZZI, Giuseppe "Pino" Of Malden, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019, after a long battle with cancer at age 50. Son of Vincenzo & Giuseppina (DiMaria) Iacuzzi of Malden. Beloved father of Jonathan, Angelo & Lia Iacuzzi & former husband of Nicole Annese of Newton. Dear brother of Louie Iacuzzi, Sebi "Iacuzzi" Ovesian & the late Giuseppina "Pina" Iacuzzi. Dear uncle of Nikolas & Tatiana Ovesian, Silvanna Iacuzzi & Zachary DiGiantommaso & close family friend of Frank Colangelo of Revere. Pino was greatly loved by his children, siblings, & his longtime friends. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, mushroom picking, fishing, & he loved to cook. His passion was his children! Funeral from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN, on Tuesday, August 6th, at 9:00 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden, at 10:00 am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the funeral home on Monday, from 6-8 pm. Interment will be private. For directions & guestbook visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019