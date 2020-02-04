Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MAZZOTTA, Giuseppe Of Norwood, formerly of Italy, passed away on February 4, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Barbara (Serratore) Mazzotta. Devoted father of Veronica Bartucca and her husband Francesco of Norwood and the late Caterina Mazzotta. Brother of Barbara Mazzotta of Rome, Italy, Vincenzo Mazzotta of Filadelfia, Italy, Francesco Mazzotta of Falerna, Itlay, and Andrea Mazzotta of Milan, Italy. Cherished grandfather of Barbara Battaglia and her husband Paul, Lisa Bartucca and Joseph Bartucca. Great-grandfather of Paul, Anthony and Sofia. Giuseppe was a member of the Norwood Italian Social Club. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, 4-8pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD. At the request of the family, all other Services will be held in Italy at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2020
