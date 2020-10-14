1/1
GIUSEPPE NICOLA MASCIARELLI
MASCIARELLI, Giuseppe Nicola Of Medford, October 9th. Beloved husband of Mafalda (Morales) Masciarelli. Devoted son of the late Giovanni and Rosina Masciarelli. Loving brother of Rocco Masciarelli and his wife Lina of Medford. Loving uncle of Rosanna Masciarelli of Medford, Pina Masciarelli-Patel of Wakefield, Marina Tramontozzi of North Reading, Lisa De Vito of Newton, John Masciarelli of Reading, and Daiena Nardi of Brooklyn, NY. Also lovingly survived by 18 great-nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Saturday, October 17 at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant Street, Malden, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday, 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with entombment at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, Malden. Please use face coverings and follow social distancing protocols. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Giuseppe's name to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
