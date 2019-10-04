|
ZULLI, Giustina (D'Angelo) Of Georgetown, formerly of Malden, Oct. 3. Beloved wife of the late Giovanni Zulli. Dear and devoted mother of Mary Tina Zulli Govostes and her husband, Glenn of Georgetown. Sister of Vittorio D'Angelo and Ida Recchione of Italy and the late Camillo and Giuseppe D'Angelo. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Giustina's Visiting Hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.), EVERETT, Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 4-7 p.m. Her Funeral will be from the Funeral Home on Wednesday at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony's Church, 38 Oakes St., Everett, at 10 a.m. Entombment Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, Malden. Late proud member of the ILGWV. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019