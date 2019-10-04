Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3120
Resources
More Obituaries for GIUSTINA ZULLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GIUSTINA (D'ANGELO) ZULLI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GIUSTINA (D'ANGELO) ZULLI Obituary
ZULLI, Giustina (D'Angelo) Of Georgetown, formerly of Malden, Oct. 3. Beloved wife of the late Giovanni Zulli. Dear and devoted mother of Mary Tina Zulli Govostes and her husband, Glenn of Georgetown. Sister of Vittorio D'Angelo and Ida Recchione of Italy and the late Camillo and Giuseppe D'Angelo. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Giustina's Visiting Hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.), EVERETT, Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 4-7 p.m. Her Funeral will be from the Funeral Home on Wednesday at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony's Church, 38 Oakes St., Everett, at 10 a.m. Entombment Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, Malden. Late proud member of the ILGWV. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GIUSTINA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now