GLADYS A. (MILGROOM) NITISHIN
NITISHIN, Gladys A. (Milgroom) Age 96, of Revere, formerly of Everett & Boston. Beloved wife of the late Irving Nitishin. Devoted mother of Robert Nitishin & his wife Esther, Paul Nitishin & David Nitishin. Dear sister of the late Richard Milgroom. Loving grandmother of Rebecca, Jenne, Dax, Abbey, & Sophie. Great-grandmother of Tyler, Jaxen, Nixon, Anna, Julian, Jackson and Iris. She was past president of the Hadassah, & The Congregation Tifereth Israel of Everett Sisterhood & a member of the Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home Auxiliary. She served on the board for Chelsea Jewish Life Care for many years. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Chelsea Jewish Life Care, 17 Lafayette Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. Private graveside services were held at New Tifereth Israel of Everett Cemetery. Sharing written remembrances & condolences during this time will be essential in helping the Nitishin family reminisce, celebrate & heal. We encourage you to share your memories by visiting www.torffuneralservice.com Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Torf Funeral Service, Inc.
151 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2900
