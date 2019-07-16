MORRISON, Gladys C. (Malone) Of Brighton, fourth generation, died in her sleep on July 15, 2019 at the age of 91 after a heartbreaking struggle with vascular dementia. She was the devoted wife of the late Robert M. Morrison of Brighton, and the cherished mother of Robert, William, Susan and the late George, all of Brighton; Richard & his wife Marian of Wellesley. Loving grandmother of Joseph Morrison and his wife Molly of Winchester, and Juliana Morrison of Wellesley. Caring great-grandmother of Haley Morrison of Winchester. Gladys is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Alice (Kelly) Malone of Brighton, her sister Mary Kiley, and brothers Paul, Francis, Joseph, James, and her late sister-in-law and dear friend Elizabeth Morrison. The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses, aides, and staff of Presentation Skilled Care Center of Brighton, especially Carole, Marie, Thelma, Missy, Alicia and Betty for their love, care and support of both mother and daughter. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, Thursday, July 18th at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton, at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, July 17th from 4-7pm in the funeral home. Interment at the Bourne National Cemetery in Bourne, MA at 2:15pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to the ( ), 311 Arsenal Street, Watertown, MA 02472. For guestbook please visit www.lehmanreen.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019