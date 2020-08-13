|
|
GRANT, Gladys E. Age 98, passed August 8, 2020 holding the hand of her daughter. Born to James and Anna (Doppman) Mullins and married to Robert E. Grant for 64 years. An expert bowler, avid golfer (counted every stroke!) and loyal Boston sports fan, her passion ran most intensely to her family - especially her six grandchildren. Devoted mother of Linda Knight and husband Joe of East Greenwich, RI, and sons, Douglas Grant and wife Lisa Erbin of Lexington, MA, and Richard Grant and wife Caroline of Chatham, MA. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren, Alexandra Knight, Jessica Grant, Joe Robert Knight, Andrew Grant, Abigail Grant, and Christopher Grant. She was predeceased by her siblings, Catherine Shea, Anna Smeraldi, Margaret Pfersich, Dorothy Packard, Charles, James, and Janet Mullins. In Gladys' honor, please consider supporting your local farm stand in the near future. For full obituary, please visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2020