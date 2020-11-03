1/1
GLADYS E. (EGAN) MUSE
MUSE, Gladys E. (Egan) Of Melrose, November 2, 2020. Beloved wife of 50 years to the late Herbert G. Muse. Loving mother of Jack Muse & his wife Denise of Middleton, Bill Muse & his wife Patricia of Merrimac, Dan Muse & his wife Heather of Melrose, Patricia Deasy & her husband Francis of Quincy and Jim Muse & his wife Flicker of PA. Caring sister of the late Sister Catherine Egan H.C.J. Edward Egan & Harold Egan. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 8 stepgrandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 8:30-10:30AM. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose, on Friday at 11:00AM. Burial in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectful invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gladys's memory to St. Mary's School, 4 Myrtle St., Melrose, MA 02716. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1959

Family Owned Since 1889

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Gately Funeral Home
NOV
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
