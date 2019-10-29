|
GORDON, Gladys F. Of Sun City, AZ, formerly of Needham, MA died on October 26, 2019. Born on August 16, 1925. Beloved wife of the late Robert Gordon. Devoted mother of Ellen Simich, Carol Gordon, Judith Kittredge, and Phyllis Gordon. Dear sister-in-law of the late Tena Miller. Loving mother-in-law of the late William Kittredge. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gladys's name to Temple Beth Shalom, Sun City, AZ and Hadassah-Southern N.E. To leave a message of condolence, sunlandmemorial.com.
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4, 2019