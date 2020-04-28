Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 277-7652
Resources
More Obituaries for GLADYS JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLADYS M. . (SHORING) JONES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GLADYS M. . (SHORING) JONES Obituary
JONES, Gladys M. (Shoring). Beloved wife of 69 years to the late Hugh C. Jones, Jr., Brookline Police Officer (Ret.) Passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020 at the Goodard House, Brookline, at the age of 97. Loving mother of Gwynneth A. Centore and her husband Anthony of Norfolk, Hugh D. Jones and his partner Stephen Watson of Northampton and Elizabeth A. Sinclair of Porstmouth, N.H. and her late husband Raymond. Also survived by her six devoted grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren and her two great-great-grandchildren. Born in London where she later met her husband who was stationed at the Bury St. Edmonds Air Base during WWII. A Memorial Service will be held in the coming months when restrictions on large gatherings has been lifted. Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home (617) 277-7652 www.bellodeafuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GLADYS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -