AYVAZIAN, Gladys M. Of Winchester, MA, passed away on February 19, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. A graduate of Tufts University and Lesley College. Retired elementary school teacher from the Arlington School system. Daughter of the late Nuvart and John Mosessian. Beloved wife of Arthur (predecreased). Sisters Louise Tello and Frances Janien predeceased her. Devoted mother of Suzanne Ayvazian (Boze Hancock), Deborah Schissler (Josh Schissler- deceased), and Philip Ayvazian (Marisa Ayvazian). Adored grandmother of Daniel, Kathryn, Luke, Laura, Samara, Ani, Ariel and Jack. Cherished aunt of Linda and Chat Hickox and daughter Barkley, Carol Attarian, Joan Laufenberg, Rebecca Berberian, John Ayvazian, and their spouses and children. Deacon of the First Armenian Church, Belmont. She was an accomplished pianist, avid traveler, and member of the Winchester Garden Club. Services are private. Donations may be made to the First Armenian Church, 380 Concord Ave., Belmont 02478.
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2020