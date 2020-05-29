|
CARTER, Gladys M. (MacDougall) Of Lynnfield, MA and Barrington, NH, formerly of Marco Island, FL. May23. Beloved wife of the late John F. Carter. Loving mother of Faith Honer-Coakley of Lynnfield, Carol Bartlett of Lynnfield, Paula J. Davis of GA and the late Joy F. Smith of NY. Cherished grandmother of John Carl, Rebecca, Lisa, Emily, Sarah, John Francis, Christopher and Karen. Great-grandmother of 18. Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD. For obit/guestbook,
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020