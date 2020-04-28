|
JONES, Gladys M. (Shoring). Beloved wife of 69 years to the late Hugh C. Jones, Jr., Brookline Police Officer (Ret.) Passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020 at the Goodard House, Brookline, at the age of 97. Loving mother of Gwynneth A. Centore and her husband Anthony of Norfolk, Hugh D. Jones and his partner Stephen Watson of Northampton and Elizabeth A. Sinclair of Porstmouth, N.H. and her late husband Raymond. Also survived by her six devoted grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren and her two great-great-grandchildren. Born in London where she later met her husband who was stationed at the Bury St. Edmonds Air Base during WWII. A Memorial Service will be held in the coming months when restrictions on large gatherings has been lifted. Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home (617) 277-7652 www.bellodeafuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020