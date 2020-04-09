|
SKLAR, Gladys (Dank) Of Dedham and formerly Boca Raton, Florida, passed away from the COVID-19 virus on April 8, 2020, at the age of 103. Born in New York City, the daughter of the late Rose and Morris Padnos, the wife of the late William Sklar and formerly the late Bertram Dank. Loving mother of Andie Finard and the late Michael Dank and his wife, Phyllis Dank. Adored grandmother of Bryan and Debbie Dank, Todd and Andrea Finard, Randi and Gary Tanguay, and Jackie and Rob Hughes. Beloved Gigi to 10 great-grandchildren, Tyler and Maya Dank, Harper, Van and August Tanguay, Jacob, Murray, and Benjamin Finard, and Molly and Izzie Hughes. She was happiest surrounded by her loving family or with a paintbrush in hand. She continued to play golf up to the age of 96. Gladys will be remembered fondly by those who met her and never forgotten by those who loved her. A Funeral for Gladys will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hebrew Senior Life, 1200 Centre St., Roslindale, MA 02131 or Newbridge on the Charles at 5000 Great Meadow Rd., Dedham, MA 02026.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2020