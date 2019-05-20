Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Resources
More Obituaries for GLADYS GALLAGHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLADYS T. (HERON) GALLAGHER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GLADYS T. (HERON) GALLAGHER Obituary
GALLAGHER, Gladys T. (Heron) Age 85, of Shirley, formerly of Maynard, MA, May 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul C. Gallagher. Loving mother of Sheila Ray & husband Tommy of Weymouth, Paula Amante & husband Paul, & Joanne LoChiatto & husband Ron all of Maynard, Andrea Porter of Rehoboth & fiancé Randy Tripp, John Gallagher & wife Annette of Shirley. Also survived by 9 grandchildren; sisters-in-law Ruth & Bernadette Heron of P.E.I., Canada; & several nieces, nephews & their families. Predeceased by brothers Howard, Louis & Ivan Heron & sisters Myrtle Pirkola, Margaret Driscoll, Viola Beagan & Pearl McShane. Visiting Thurs., May 23, from 5-8pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rt. 111), ACTON. Funeral Mass, Fri., May 24, at 8:30am, in St. Bridget's Church, 1 Percival St., Maynard, with burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Maynard. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Acton Funeral Home
Download Now