GALLAGHER, Gladys T. (Heron) Age 85, of Shirley, formerly of Maynard, MA, May 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul C. Gallagher. Loving mother of Sheila Ray & husband Tommy of Weymouth, Paula Amante & husband Paul, & Joanne LoChiatto & husband Ron all of Maynard, Andrea Porter of Rehoboth & fiancé Randy Tripp, John Gallagher & wife Annette of Shirley. Also survived by 9 grandchildren; sisters-in-law Ruth & Bernadette Heron of P.E.I., Canada; & several nieces, nephews & their families. Predeceased by brothers Howard, Louis & Ivan Heron & sisters Myrtle Pirkola, Margaret Driscoll, Viola Beagan & Pearl McShane. Visiting Thurs., May 23, from 5-8pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rt. 111), ACTON. Funeral Mass, Fri., May 24, at 8:30am, in St. Bridget's Church, 1 Percival St., Maynard, with burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Maynard. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2019