GLADYS (PABOJIAN) TERZIAN

GLADYS (PABOJIAN) TERZIAN Obituary
TERZIAN, Gladys (Pabojian) Of Arlington, June 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul Terzian. Devoted mother of Paula Harrop and her husband Robert and Debra Lynn Terzian and her husband Martin Marshall. Sister of the late Alyce Turpin and Louise Pabojian. Also survived by many loving friends. At the request of the family, Funeral and cemetery arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Armenian Youth Federation (Greater Boston Chapter), 47 Nichols Avenue, Watertown, MA 02472 or Camp Haiastan, 722 Summer Street, Franklin, MA 02038.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020
