Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
GLEN A. COLE

GLEN A. COLE Obituary
COLE, Glen A. Of Malden, formerly of Medford and Somerville, May 23rd. Beloved husband of Diane (Martelli) Cole. Devoted father of Glen M. Cole and his wife Deirdre. Loving grandpa of Liv and Brooke Cole. Dear brother of Earl Cole and his wife Alice. Brother-in-law of Richard Martelli. Also survived by many loving family members and friends. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Wednesday, May 29th, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 770 Salem St., Malden, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday, 4-8 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Glen's name to the , PO BOX 417005, Boston, MA 02241. Late Army Vietnam Veteran. To leave a message of condolence please visit dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Home

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on May 27, 2019
