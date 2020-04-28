Boston Globe Obituaries
GLEN L. HOUGHTALING


1931 - 2020
HOUGHTALING, Glen L. Of Malden, April 18, 2020, at age 89. Loving companion of Betty Boysen of Malden. Former husband of the late Anna Houghtaling, and the late Joan Houghtaling. Dear father of Carol Houghtaling of Dorchester, Mary Courtney and her husband Brian of Stoughton, Joan Mullane of Salisbury, Donald Houghtaling of TX, Glen L. Houghtaling Jr. of NH, and the late Beth Houghtaling, and Peter Houghtaling. Dear friend of Linda Perperian and her companion Richard D'Addario of Saugus. Also survived by many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Services to honor and remember Glen's life will be held privately. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Late US Navy veteran, Korean War. For online tribute, or to express your condolences, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
