SNOWDEN, Rev. Dr. Glen W. Age 87, of Stow, formerly of Newton and Northborough, MA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Lorraine Stehman Snowden and fiance of Margaret (Margi) Hoyt Nasemann of Stow, MA. He is survived by his daughter, Julie Snowden Martin of Stow; his grandsons, Jesse Tyler Martin and Gregory Kyle Martin; his sisters, Anna Mae Beddows and her husband, Jerry, of Shrewsbury, PA and Barbara Green of Lancaster, PA; multiple nieces and nephews; and his close friends in the Nasemann family. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his son-in-law, Rick Martin; brother, Armon Snowden; and sister, Mary Lou Snowden. For service information please visit: http://badgerfuneral.tributes.com/show/108488716 Memorial contributions in honor of Glen may be made to a musical, educational or religious institution of your choice.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020