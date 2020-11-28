MESSINGER, Glenn A. Of Swampscott, November 25, 2020. Son of the late Arthur R. and Nancy A. (Myers) Messinger. Brother of Richard A. Messinger of Marblehead, Charles W. Messinger of Marblehead, Ellen J. Hughes of Peabody, and the late Russell A. Messinger. Uncle of Danielle M. Messinger of Amesbury. Dear friend of Julia A. Sweeney of Wellesley and Eileen P. Zeller of Swampscott. Visiting Hours will be held in the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rt. 16), WELLESLEY, on Tuesday, December 1st from 4-7pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church, Humphrey St., Swampscott, on Wednesday, December 2nd at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited, please follow all Covid-19 guidelines. Interment Swampscott Cemetery. Flowers will be appreciated. Employee - Internal Revenue Service, Boston and Andover, MA and Dept. of Immigration and Naturalization as well as Dept. of Homeland Security, Boston. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com
