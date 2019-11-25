|
BABIKIAN, Glenn Of Watertown, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side, at his brother Gregory's home in Sudbury, on November 23, 2019. Beloved son of Dianne (Janikian) Babikian. Devoted brother of Deanna Babikian and Gregory Babikian and his wife Michelle. Loving uncle of Garin, Gregory, Blake and Bryce. Cherished nephew of Sonia Janikian and the late Leah Hevesian and Gregory Janikian. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. Funeral Service at Saint James Armenian Church, 465 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown, on Saturday, November 30, at 10:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, 558 Mount Auburn Street, WATERTOWN, on Friday, from 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Saint James Armenian Church. Interment at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 27, 2019