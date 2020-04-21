|
GUTTERMAN, Glenn Of Sharon, MA, entered into rest on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the age of 60. Dear son of the late Carl and Irma (Rock) Gutterman, he also was the loving, cherished and incredible brother to Lynne and Larry Dignan. He also leaves behind his cousins to whom he was remarkably close, along with many dear and lifelong friends that he considered "family" and was known as "Uncle Glenn" to their children. Glenn was an amazing person who was loved by all who knew him. He faced and overcame many obstacles in life with his health but always would tell you he was "okay," worrying more about you than himself. He forever will be cherished in the memories of his family and friends. Graveside services and burial will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020