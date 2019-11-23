|
LINKO, Glenn J. Of South Boston, formerly of Nahant & Quincy, November 22, 2019, after a stroke and then a battle with cancer. Beloved partner of Maureen Murphy for 27 years. Born in Brooklyn, NY. Glenn got his BA at Northeastern University & his MA at Middlebury College. He was fluent in Spanish & English. He ran his own bilingual insurance agency for over 25 years, after being a top salesman at Met Life insurance. Visiting Hours on Tuesday, from 4 to 7 PM. Interment services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to ,
