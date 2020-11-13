SACRA, Glenn Age 90, entered into eternal life from his home in Wayland, November 9, 2020 surrounded by his family and caregivers. Over his life, Glenn was a committed Christian, a loving husband to his wife Shirley, and a compassionate father and mentor to four sons. He exuded warmth and kindness and had a welcoming smile that drew people to him and afforded him the opportunity to forge many meaningful and loyal friendships. Glenn was the only child of Maxwell and Emily Sacra. He was born at home in Cockeysville, MD on October 20, 1930. After graduating from Polytechnic High School in Towson, MD in 1947 he went to Cornell University with the ROTC program, where he earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering in 1952 and an MBA in 1954. He was a member of the Alpha Chi Rho fraternity and met his wife, Shirley, an Elmira College graduate, at a fraternity event. Smitten from the start, Glenn and Shirley were married July 1953 in Cuba, NY and remained completely devoted to each other throughout their marriage. Glenn started his career as a Second Lieutenant at the procurement office of the United States Airforce at Griffiths Airforce Base in Rome, NY. After leaving the Air Force he joined GTE Sylvania and sold radar systems to the military. He then moved into the marketing space with Sylvania and continued this career path as VP of Marketing for Adams Russell and then GTE International Systems Corp (ISC). He was rapidly promoted to President and General Manager of ISC, where he worked leading groups in Waltham MA and McClean VA until his retirement in 1993. For a few years he continued to work as a consultant in the telecommunications space. Glenn's work brought him and the family to Concord, MA in 1960. To accommodate a growing family, they moved to Wayland in 1961, first to Woodridge Road and then Glezen Lane in 1971 when his mother and grandmother moved up from Maryland. Glenn enjoyed hiking and indoctrinated his four sons while he climbed forty-six 4,000-footers in New Hampshire. He was an avid and knowledgeable investor and provided guidance to his family and many of his friends and colleagues. In the early days of their marriage and family life in Rome, NY, Glenn and Shirley met their lifelong friends the Fishers and Reindells. This group of dear friends had a love for travel and shared many adventures for decades, more so when empty-nesters and in retirement, which took them to places near and far. Glenn enjoyed an active Christian life at Trinitarian Congregational Church where he served on various committees and in leadership positions, participated in small group and bible studies, led the search committee for TCC's Pastor in the late 1990's, and co-led the fundraising for building addition and renovation project. Glenn was always willing to answer the call to service in the church. In retirement, Glenn continued using his leadership and management skills for Cornell University's alumni office and as a member of Elmira College's Board of Trustees. He and Shirley continued to travel to destinations in Canada, Europe, Australia and the Virgin Islands until her health issues posed a barrier. Glenn became Shirley's primary caregiver until her death in 2006 from Alzheimer's Disease. Glenn was diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disorder in 2012. Throughout his illness he exhibited a sense of calm, dignity and grace despite losing independence and function. Over the last several years, Glenn has been cared for by Doug and Deidre, supported by the rest of his sons and a number of committed caregivers who Glenn and the family deeply appreciated. Glenn is survived by his four sons and their families; David and Jean Sacra of Mooresville, NC, Steven and Pat Sacra of Mount Crawford, VA, Douglas and Deidre Sacra of Wayland, Richard and Debbie Sacra of Holden, MA and Liberia, eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. There will be a small family Burial Service on Nov. 14, 2020 at North Cemetery in Wayland and a Memorial Service is being planned for 2021. There will be no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be given to Trinitarian Congregational Church, 53 Cochituate Road, Wayland, MA 01778 or to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 200, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481.





