CARUSO, Gloria A. (Tresca) Age 94, of Newton Highlands, April 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Caruso. Loving mother of James Caruso and his wife Katharine and the late Stephanie Caruso and Cynthia (Caruso) Sullivan and her husband Peter. Dear grandmother of Matthew Sullivan, Michael Sullivan and his wife Sylvia, Rachel Caruso, James Caruso and Daniel Caruso. Sister of the late Eleanor Dimuzio, Florence Brooks and Philip Tresca. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families, as well as many extended family members. Gloria worked many years as a book keeper for Chateau de Ville, Framingham, and Out of Town Ticket Agency, Harvard Square. She was also President of the Waban Women's Club and spent time as a House Mother for the Nursing School associated with Newton Wellesley Hospital. Gloria was an avid Red Sox fan, looking forward to their season each spring. Gloria loved her family more than anything. She was a wonderful cook and found joy in making meals for her family and their friends. She had a gift of making everyone and anyone who entered her home feel special. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. A private Service will be held with a Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gloria's name may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share a memory or message of condolence with Gloria's family, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton and Mackay 617-244-2034 Newton Corner
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020