FEDERICO, Gloria A. (Brugnetti) Age 93, of Quincy, passed away November 26th. Beloved wife of the late Domenico Federico. Loving mother of Lorraine A. Federico of Boston, Marina A. Meehan and her husband Jack of Marshfield, Julie A. Federico and her husband Jay Mitchell of Naperville, IL and Lisa F. Considine and her husband Jim of San Francisco. Grandmother of Nicole Russell and her husband John and Marina McDougall and her husband Mike, all of Marshfield. Great-grandmother of Cameron Russell and Leo and Flynn McDougall. Sister of Paulina Boncore of Stoneham and the late Alfred Brugnetti. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Thursday morning from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time. Masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. The Visitation will be followed by a private Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton at 10:30 am. Burial in Milton Cemetery. Donations may be made in her memory to the Italian Home for Children in Jamaica Plain at www.italianhome.org
