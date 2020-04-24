|
|
HURLEY, Gloria A. (Vitale) Of Revere, on April 18th. Devoted & beloved wife of 50 years to the late Paul M. Hurley. Loving & cherished mother of Jill E. Hurley of Revere. Dear sister of the late Laura A. Cataldo, Vincent Vitale, Phyllis A. Marino, Maryann D'Agresta & Lucy A. Patti. Fond niece & best friend of Patti A. Fernandez & her husband Richard F. of Revere. Also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and many treasured lifelong friends. Gloria's daughter Jill will be forever grateful to the staff at The Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home/Katzman Center for Living for the wonderful care & attention they showed Gloria, each & every day. Gloria and her late husband Paul were proprietors the former Jilly's Lounge in Chelsea. Late member of the Women of the Moose Revere Lodge #716, Patriots Civic Club, Revere Society of Historic & Cultural Preservation & the Rossetti – Cowan Senior Center. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, Funeral Services and Interment was held privately. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020