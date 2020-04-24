Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Resources
More Obituaries for GLORIA HURLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLORIA A. (VITALE) HURLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GLORIA A. (VITALE) HURLEY Obituary
HURLEY, Gloria A. (Vitale) Of Revere, on April 18th. Devoted & beloved wife of 50 years to the late Paul M. Hurley. Loving & cherished mother of Jill E. Hurley of Revere. Dear sister of the late Laura A. Cataldo, Vincent Vitale, Phyllis A. Marino, Maryann D'Agresta & Lucy A. Patti. Fond niece & best friend of Patti A. Fernandez & her husband Richard F. of Revere. Also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and many treasured lifelong friends. Gloria's daughter Jill will be forever grateful to the staff at The Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home/Katzman Center for Living for the wonderful care & attention they showed Gloria, each & every day. Gloria and her late husband Paul were proprietors the former Jilly's Lounge in Chelsea. Late member of the Women of the Moose Revere Lodge #716, Patriots Civic Club, Revere Society of Historic & Cultural Preservation & the Rossetti – Cowan Senior Center. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, Funeral Services and Interment was held privately. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GLORIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -