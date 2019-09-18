Boston Globe Obituaries
|
GLORIA A. (FULIGNI) RUSSO

GLORIA A. (FULIGNI) RUSSO Obituary
RUSSO, Gloria A. (Fuligni) Age 86, a lifetime resident of Medford, passed away peacefully September 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michaelangelo Russo. Devoted mother of Michael, Debra, Teresa, Robert, Peter, Paul, and Kimberly. The sister of Augustino Fuligni, Connie Carpenito, Norma Spezzaferri, and the late Ridi Ligi, she is survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE on Tuesday, September 24th at 9:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at St. Joseph Church, High St., Medford at 10:00 AM. An interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. For obituary or more information, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019
