UGLIETTA, Gloria Amelia (Marino) Wife of the late Pat B. Uglietta, died peacefully at home on Thursday, June 25, 2020. She is survived by her two sons Sal J. Uglietta of Texas and John P. Uglietta, M.D. of Arizona, her five grandchildren Chris, Kendra, Jordan, Elena and Christian Uglietta, and her four great-grandchildren Max and Luca Ferreri and Farrah and Kenneth Uglietta. She was the daughter of the late John and Paulina Marino of Somerville. She is survived by her sister Sally Hoyt of Reading and her brother John Marino of New Hampshire. She grew up, was married and raised her children in Somerville, and later lived in Sudbury. She was co-owner of Mari & Sons Flooring Co. in Somerville for many years. She was a longtime member of St. Catherine's parish in Somerville. After her husband Pat's death, she moved to Arizona to live near her son John and his family. Gloria was a beautiful, loving wife and dedicated mother and grandmother, whose life blessed us all. We will miss her greatly. Visiting Hours: Private, family only.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2020