1/1
GLORIA ANITA (LASDEN) BAKER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GLORIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BAKER, Gloria Anita (Lasden) Of Canton, MA, entered into rest on October 16, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Sumner Baker. Devoted mother of Russell Baker and his wife Katherine of Canton, Carol Sullivan and her husband David of Canton, and Jay Baker of Stoughton. Loving sister of the late Morris Lasden and Vivian Lappin. Cherished grandmother of Garrett, Kyle, Brittany, Jessica, and Jordan. Gloria served for many years on the board of the Bank of Canton. A very active woman, she was past-president of the Canton Garden Club and, above all, loved spending time with her five grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com 781-821-4600


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
7818214600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved