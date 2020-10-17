BAKER, Gloria Anita (Lasden) Of Canton, MA, entered into rest on October 16, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Sumner Baker. Devoted mother of Russell Baker and his wife Katherine of Canton, Carol Sullivan and her husband David of Canton, and Jay Baker of Stoughton. Loving sister of the late Morris Lasden and Vivian Lappin. Cherished grandmother of Garrett, Kyle, Brittany, Jessica, and Jordan. Gloria served for many years on the board of the Bank of Canton. A very active woman, she was past-president of the Canton Garden Club and, above all, loved spending time with her five grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to the American Diabetes Association
at www.diabetes.org
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
781-821-4600