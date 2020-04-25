Boston Globe Obituaries

GLORIA ANN (CIRCEO) DOOLEY

DOOLEY, Gloria Ann (Circeo) Of Lexington, April 23, 2020, age 93. Beloved wife of the late William G. Dooley. Loving mother of Linda A. Dooley of Lexington, and the late Gail Beaton and Billy Dooley. Sister of Buddy Circeo of NH. Gloria is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Jesse, Carla, Sammy, Casey, and Gloria Alexandra, and by 4 great-grandchildren.

Gloria enjoyed going for walks to get ice cream, although dancing was always preferred. She loved sitting outside in the sun, even when the weather was changeable because sometimes you just have to get out of the shack. She always said, It didn't really change until after the 19th of April. She never said no to a cold drink and Cheez Its. She told it like it was and took no guff. Gloria is loved by her family and her memories will always be in our hearts.

A private visitation will be held at the Douglass Funeral Home, followed by interment at Westview Cemetery in Lexington.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Lexington 781-862-1800

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
