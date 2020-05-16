|
|
KRUEGER, Gloria Ann (Gramolini) Of Needham, MA passed into God's hands at the age of 95 on May 4, 2020 at St. Teresa Rehabilitation Center in Manchester, NH. A graveside prayer service, attended by family and close friends, was held for her on May 13th at St. Mary's Cemetery in Needham. Gloria was preceded by her beloved husband, Andrew; her parents Laura and Luigi Gramolini; her brothers Ernest and Marco, who passed away over 85 years ago; her cherished sisters Angela Caruso, Nancy Curley and Rose Viola; and her late-in-life companion, Joseph Jaymes. She is survived by her son, Steven A. Krueger (Suzanne Morse) of Boston, MA; her daughter Andrea C. O'Brien (Edward O'Brien) of Amherst, NH; her adored grandsons Daniel, John, and James of Chicago, IL, Hanover, NH and Amherst, NH respectively; many nieces and nephews; and lifelong and late-in-life friends. You may honor Gloria's life by making a donation in her name to either the Friends of the [Needham Senior] Center at the Heights or to St. Teresa Rehabilitation Center. Donations may be mailed to either FRIENDS, 300 Hillside Ave., Needham, MA 02494 or to St. Teresa Rehabilitation Center, 519 Bridge St., Manchester, NH 03104. To share a memory of Gloria, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020