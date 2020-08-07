|
|
GONSALVES, Gloria B. (Poncia) Of Stoughton, died peacefully on August 7, 2020 at the age of 94. Gloria was a founding member of St. Raphael's Guild in Hyde Park and a member of the Legion of Mary. Family was the center of her life. She was the wife of the late Joseph Gonsalves. Loving mother of Elaine Clark and her husband Charles of Norwood, Gloria Reinhart and her husband John of Norwood, and Mary Gonsalves and her husband Micky DesRoches of Stoughton. Cherished "Nana Doll" to her grandchildren: Charlie Clark, Marianne Quartarone, Christina Sullivan, Jonathan Reinhart and her great-grandchildren: Joseph Clark, Elizabeth Clark, Carol Sullivan, RJ Sullivan, Anna Quartarone, Dominic Quartarone, Grace Quartarone, Catherine Reinhart, and Sarah Reinhart. Sister of the late Louis Poncia and Dominic Poncia. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Funeral Mass in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 549 Washington Street in Norwood, on Tuesday at 11 AM. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gloria may be made to The Marians of the Immaculate Conception, Eden Hill, Stockbridge, MA 01263. Normally, the Funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. If you are unable to attend Gloria's Funeral Mass, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020