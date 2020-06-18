|
HEALEY, Gloria C. (Costa) Of Somerville, formerly of Arlington, passed away on June 16, 2020 at the age of 95. Devoted wife for over 50 years of Joseph L. Healey, Sr., retired Cambridge Deputy Fire Chief. Mother of Joseph and his wife Marybeth, Thomas and his wife Beth, Ellen Taylor and her husband Paul Taylor, and Robert Healey and his partner Louise Healey. Beloved grandmother of Jane Healey Ungashick and her husband Charlie, Matthew Healey and his partner Melanie Fuest, Meredith Taylor and her fiancé Greg Bagnall, Michael Taylor and his fiancée Keyndra Lewis, Kathleen Healey Mahoney and her husband Brad, Erin Healey Burke and her husband John. Predeceased by her granddaughter Julia Healey, daughter of Robert. Great-grandmother of Ellie and Madeleine Ungashick and Kailyn and Jack Burke. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Perkins School for the Blind, Watertown, MA, [email protected] A special thanks to the staff at the VNA on Alewife Brook Parkway, Somerville, for their amazing care and devotion to our mother for over 10 years. A family Graveside Service will be private. To send an online condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020