1/
GLORIA C. (ARONE) MCDONOUGH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GLORIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McDONOUGH, Gloria C. (Arone) Of Watertown, Nov. 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Francis H. McDonough. Devoted mother of Ellen Selin, Michael McDonough, Julie McDonough, Leo McDonough, Jeffrey McDonough & the late David McDonough. Sister of the late Josephine M. DeMita, Mary C. Ragosta, Sarah DeLellis, Vincent J. Arone, Louis F. Arone, Jr., Eleanor Occhialini, Joseph Arone & Arthur Arone. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN, on Friday, 3-7 P.M. Funeral Mass and Interment private. Covid-19 guidelines requiring facial covering and maintaining social distancing will be observed at all times. Funeral Home capacity limited to 40% at all times. Gloria was a longtime faithful parishioner of Sacred Heart Parish. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the Campion Ctr., 319 Concord Rd., Weston, MA 02493 would be appreciated.

View the online memorial for Gloria C. (Arone) McDONOUGH


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Stanton Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved