McDONOUGH, Gloria C. (Arone) Of Watertown, Nov. 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Francis H. McDonough. Devoted mother of Ellen Selin, Michael McDonough, Julie McDonough, Leo McDonough, Jeffrey McDonough & the late David McDonough. Sister of the late Josephine M. DeMita, Mary C. Ragosta, Sarah DeLellis, Vincent J. Arone, Louis F. Arone, Jr., Eleanor Occhialini, Joseph Arone & Arthur Arone. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN, on Friday, 3-7 P.M. Funeral Mass and Interment private. Covid-19 guidelines requiring facial covering and maintaining social distancing will be observed at all times. Funeral Home capacity limited to 40% at all times. Gloria was a longtime faithful parishioner of Sacred Heart Parish. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the Campion Ctr., 319 Concord Rd., Weston, MA 02493 would be appreciated.