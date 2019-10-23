|
ARRUDA, Gloria Charlotte (Paltrineri) Age 87, died at home in Palm Bay, Florida, on October 7, 2019, surrounded by loving family. She was born on January 25, 1932 in Wellesley, Massachusetts to the late Charles F. and Alice M. Paltrineri. Gloria attended the Wellesley schools and finished her academic career at The Academy Moderne in Boston. Gloria is survived by her five children, Alana M. Arruda, Faith A. Johnston, Leslie A. Kelley, Charles M. Arruda and William P. Arruda, and by her five grandchildren, Cody Johnston, Ross Johnston, Brendan Kelley, Hannah Kelley and William Arruda. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring of 2020.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019